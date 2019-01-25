Son accused of stabbing stepdad so he couldn’t break down door where mom was hiding

A Spanaway man stabbed his stepfather in the back as the stepfather tried to break down the door to where his wife was calling 911, court documents say.
The stepdad was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
The 22-year-old stepson was charged Thursday with first-degree assault for Tuesday’s attack at the family’s Spanaway home.
He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
Husband and wife had been arguing for some time and were staying in separate bedrooms.
After an argument, the wife went into her husband’s bedroom to hug him and he allegedly snapped.
The woman told deputies her husband grabbed her arms and threw her to the ground, where she hit her head.
When she told him she was calling 911, he allegedly threatened to kill her.
The woman went to her own bedroom and closed the door so she could call for help. As she shut the door, she said she saw her oldest son standing in the hallway.
Her youngest, a 13-year-old boy, was asleep in his room.
As she called 911, the woman said her husband “was trying to break down the door and she heard the defendant yell at him to get away,” records show.
The son told deputies he grabbed a knife from the kitchen when his stepfather refused to quit banging on the door, and held the knife against his stepdad’s neck.
The stepfather allegedly grabbed the son’s hands, and the son stabbed him in the back.
The woman came out of the room and separated the two, saying deputies were on the way.
Deputies arrested the son. Paramedics took the stepfather to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
