A 19-year-old woman was killed in South Hill. Detectives are searching for the suspect

Detectives said a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a South Hill home Monday, and they were searching the Puyallup area for a 26-year-old suspect.
“He knows we’re looking for him,” Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer told The News Tribune.
According to a Sheriff’s Department press release:
Deputies responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 4:14 a.m. in the 15100 block of 71st Avenue East. They learned that a man had reportedly shot his girlfriend inside a residence there then fled with a gun. The woman died from her injuries.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Troyer said detectives are investigating who lived at the home and the relationship between the suspect and the 19-year-old woman.
Anyone who sees a white 2006 GMC Savanna with the Washington state license plate number B25902H is asked to call 911.
The van has a refrigeration unit on top and a Liberty Distribution logo on its sides. The suspect reportedly stole it from a business on Valley Avenue Northwest in Puyallup after the shooting.
The man is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 8 inches and 140 pounds and last was seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt, without shoes.
The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.
Comments