He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend for 14 hours. Now he’s on the run

By Craig Sailor

February 06, 2019 07:03 PM

A man who allegedly held and assaulted his girlfriend during a 14-hour period in January is wanted by Tacoma police.

Jermaine Gore Jr. who goes by the nickname “JG” is wanted for assault. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Gore, 25, allegedly held the woman against her will and violently assaulted her inside a Tacoma apartment on Jan. 28.

He then fled the apartment.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

Police say Gore is a gang member and he has a history of violent crime and firearms charges.

Gore is 6-feet-tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Gore’s arrest and charges filed against him. Call 800-222-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

