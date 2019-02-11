Crime

Footprints in the snow led deputies to a suspected burglar hiding in car near Spanaway

By Stacia Glenn

February 11, 2019 01:51 PM

A suspected burglar was arrested near Spanaway early Monday after Pierce County sheriff’s deputies tracked him nearly two miles by following footprints in the fresh powder.

The 28-year-old is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s house on 27th Avenue Ct. E. around 2:30 a.m.

He fled after walking into a bedroom and hearing the woman yell for him to get out.

Deputies found fresh tracks in the snow leading from the front door to a nearby camper trailer, then over a fence and north to Military Road.

While following the tracks in the foot or so of fresh snow, deputies found the victim’s discarded laptop, purse, suitcase and checkbook.

The tracks continued up a ladder, over more fences, across yards and stopped around 156th Street East, where residents said motion lights had been activated by someone running behind a garage.

By 3:35 a.m., deputies again found the footprints and found the man hiding in the backseat of a vehicle beneath a tarp.

The suspect refused to come out so deputies pulled him out through the open car window.

He allegedly had a small knife, flashlight, three garage door openers and the victim’s wallet on him.

The suspected was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary, vehicle prowling and resisting arrest.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

