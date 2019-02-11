One of the men shot by a Roy police officer has been released from the hospital

One man was released Monday and another remained in the hospital Tuesday after they were shot by a Roy police officer while riding an off-road vehicle.

Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said there are not plans to arrest either man at this point and that the case will be forwarded to prosecutors.

The 47-year-old driver of the off-road vehicle was still in the hospital, and his 23-year-old passenger was released, Troyer said.

The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged with a crime. The name of the officer who fired the shots has not been released.

The men were riding a Polaris UTV about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a Roy officer tried to stop the vehicle, which was being driven recklessly, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The UTV allegedly took off, and about 10 minutes later the officer saw it again on 295th Street East near state Route 507.

The officer said on the radio that shots were fired. Then the pursuit ended at 312th Street South and state Route 507, where the officer did a maneuver that stopped the UTV.

The driver and passenger were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Court records show the 23-year-old passenger has a prior conviction for recklessly driving an all-terrain vehicle in the Roy area.





In that case, charging papers allege that he drove into a flower bed and through a church parking lot to try to avoid a police officer in 2014 because he did not want to get a ticket for riding his quad on the road.