Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Charles White
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Age: 66.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 170 pounds, brown hair with green eyes.
Where registered to live: 2000 block of East 32nd Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1987 of second-degree statutory rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. Convicted in 1989 for first-degree child molestation and attempted second-degree sodomy for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy he was babysitting and a 13-year-old boy he met at his work. Convicted in 2012 of failure to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Randy Tollefson
Age: 61.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 180 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1985 and 1986 on four counts of indecent liberties in Pierce and King counties for sexually abusing children while working as a camp counselor.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Comments