Crime

A man was shot 7 times outside a Lakewood gas station. Police have arrested a suspect

By Alexis Krell

February 12, 2019 03:34 PM

An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting someone seven times outside a Lakewood gas station has been arrested, Lakewood police said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old victim survived his injuries.

A police statement gives this account of the shooting, which happened about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 12700 block of Bridgeport Way SW:

The 46-year-old spoke to the teenager about their gang affiliations.

Then the older man walked away, and the suspect fired and drove off.

Lakewood police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department found the suspect Monday at a home in the 1000 block of 137th Street South in Parkland.

The suspect tried to drive away, but his car got stuck.

Then he tried to take off on foot but was stopped by a police dog.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the dog and was released and booked into the Pierce County Jail Tuesday.

The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.

Alexis Krell

Alexis Krell covers local, state and federal court cases that affect Pierce County. She started covering courts in 2016. Before that she wrote about crime and breaking news for almost four years as The News Tribune’s night reporter.

