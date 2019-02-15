Teen seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Auburn

A hit-and-run driver struck a 15-year-old boy in Auburn this week and left him for dead, police said.
Isami Brandan was crossing the street with a friend when a red car hit the teen in the 800 block of Auburn Way North about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Brandan was thrown about 80 feet. His friend was not injured.
The vehicle, believed to be a red Toyota Prius C, was traveling north and going through a yellow light when it hit Brandan.
The driver briefly tapped its brakes but did not stop.
Brandan is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a concussion, facial fracture and internal bleeding, according to his family.
“He couldn’t remember what happened to him,” his sister, Keysi Brandan, told KIRO 7. “Every 15 seconds, he was like, ‘Why am I here?’”
Police are asking for the public’s held in identifying the hit-and-run driver.
The Prius is likely from 2011 to 2015. It possibly has damage to the driver’s windshield, hood and headlight area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.
Meanwhile, Brandan is grateful to be alive.
In a video recorded by his family, the teen says he is “just thankful for everything, your support and prayers.”
