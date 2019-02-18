Dad accused of beating 11-year-old girl with belt, golf club for taking extra food

A Bonney Lake man is accused of beating his 11-year-old daughter with a belt and golf club.
School counselors noticed red welts on the girl’s arms Feb. 14 and notified police.
Before officers arrived, the girl told the counselor her dad hit her forearms with a belt after she was caught taking food out of the refrigerator after dinner.
She claimed her father also struck her in the stomach with a golf club.
The girl was reluctant to show her injuries to police and did not want to talk about being disciplined.
However, the school counselor told officers the girl hoarded food and often asked the counselor for food she could take home on weekends.
This is the second time the school has notified Child Protective Services about possible abuse, records show.
In October, CPS was called when the dad allegedly hit his daughter with a cane.
The 39-year-old father has pleaded not guilty to third-degree child abuse and was ordered jailed in lieu of $30,000.
