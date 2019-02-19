4th suspected gang member arrested in connection with shooting death outside Lakewood club

A fourth suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man outside a Lakewood nightclub was arrested Monday.
The 31-year-old was spotted outside a gym in Portland and taken into custody. Police said they found a loaded handgun in his locker.
He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
It is unknown when the man will be brought back to face charges in Pierce County related to the Oct. 21 death of Terrance King at New World VIP Lounge.
Three others are charged with second-degree murder in King’s death.
Kenneth Davis, 19; Monroe James Ezell, 30; and Leonard Brightmon, 31, have pleaded not guilty.
Detectives have said the suspects are Portland gang members and were identified from surveillance video taken from two clubs the night of the shooting.
Davis, Ezell, Brightmon and the recently arrested suspect allegedly jumped a man inside the nightclub, which led to at least two separate fights.
The suspected gang members left the lounge and as they walked to the parking lot, two of them could be seen on surveillance footage turning around and firing shots toward the club.
A third gunman was seen shooting toward the entrance of the club.
King was shot in the back and died.
Three others were shot and wounded.
Police estimated 20 shots were fired by the suspects.
It’s unknown what started the fight inside New World VIP Lounge.
