She had 81 Tide Pods in her purse. Her boyfriend’s knife made it robbery, prosecutors say

A man and woman have been charged with first-degree robbery for taking Tide Pods from a Tacoma home improvement store at knifepoint, according to court records.
The 41-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday. Her 50-year-old boyfriend has not yet been arraigned.
Charging papers give this account of the heist:
Loss-prevention officers at a store in the 4600 block of Center Street saw the woman put a box of 81 Tide Pods in her handbag Jan. 8 and start to leave the store without paying.
The security workers confronted the woman, at which point her boyfriend pulled a large knife and made stabbing motions.
The couple then fled in a vehicle.
Police watched surveillance footage and were able to identify the couple by tracing the vehicle.
They found records in another case that said the boyfriend carries a knife around his chest.
He has three prior felony convictions.
