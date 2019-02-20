Crime

She had 81 Tide Pods in her purse. Her boyfriend’s knife made it robbery, prosecutors say

By Alexis Krell

February 20, 2019 03:00 PM

kali9 Getty Images

A man and woman have been charged with first-degree robbery for taking Tide Pods from a Tacoma home improvement store at knifepoint, according to court records.

The 41-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday. Her 50-year-old boyfriend has not yet been arraigned.

Charging papers give this account of the heist:

Loss-prevention officers at a store in the 4600 block of Center Street saw the woman put a box of 81 Tide Pods in her handbag Jan. 8 and start to leave the store without paying.

The security workers confronted the woman, at which point her boyfriend pulled a large knife and made stabbing motions.

The couple then fled in a vehicle.

Police watched surveillance footage and were able to identify the couple by tracing the vehicle.

They found records in another case that said the boyfriend carries a knife around his chest.

He has three prior felony convictions.

