Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Burt Daniels
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Age: 63.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1980 on six counts of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting 11 different women within a few months.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Anthony Rushton
Age: 45.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 300 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child rape in Spokane County for sexually assaulting 9-year-old twin boys. Convicted in 1994 of second-degree rape in Spokane County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Comments