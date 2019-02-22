Robbery 101: Don’t park the getaway car in a driveway where homeowners might block it in

They robbed a pizza restaurant but left their getaway car in an Edgewood driveway, which the homeowners blocked in because they suspected something was amiss.
The holdup took place Sunday night in the 700 block of Meridian Avenue East.
A man wearing a bandana and hooded sweatshirt shoved one customer, pointed a gun at two employees and demanded money.
He then fled with cash.
About the same time, an Edgewood resident called police to report he’d gone to check on his home while it was being remodeled and discovered an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway.
The driveway is less than 200 feet from the pizza restaurant.
“The citizen, with his family in his car, blocks the car from leaving as they feared (the strangers) had damaged the home or property,” according to court documents.
“There are several people in the Chevrolet and they are waving their hands for the homeowner to get out of the way.”
The homeowner’s wife took pictures of the scene as her husband got out of the vehicle to speak with the three men and one woman in the Chevy.
The group claimed they are from Seattle and were lost.
But one man matching the description of the robber ran into the bushes.
The homeowner left to flag down a police officer.
By the time the officer arrived, only the Chevy’s driver, an 18-year-old woman, was at the scene. The three men had ran away.
During a search of the area with a police dog, officers found the robber’s discarded clothing and loose dollar bills.
The woman behind the wheel of the alleged getaway car was charged with first-degree robbery Thursday.
She pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance.
Police are still trying to identify the robber and two others in the Chevy.
