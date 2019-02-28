Suspected sex offender killed himself in Pierce County Jail, officials say

A suspected sex offender behind bars for two weeks killed himself in Pierce County Jail this week.
The 55-year-old South Hill man was found about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday hanging from a bed sheet in his cell, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Deputies cut him down and initiated first aid, but the inmate was pronounced dead at Tacoma General Hospital.
The News Tribune does not identify those who commit suicide.
The inmate was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with second-degree rape, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor.
He pleaded not guilty and was being held on $2 million bail.
The man struck up a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl he met online, met her at a motel at least once and threatened to tell her parents about her behavior and burn down her family’s house if she didn’t do what he wanted, according to charging papers.
Prosecutors said they were planning to file additional charges against the inmate for possessing child pornography related to a separate investigation.
He has prior convictions for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
