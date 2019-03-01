Woman offered money to have sex with drugged girls for ‘power and control,’ records say

A 22-year-old woman suspected of prostituting teenagers also offered to pay for sex with two young girls while they were drugged, according to court documents.
The Poulsbo woman was arrested Feb. 24 during a “Net Nanny” sting at a Puyallup hotel.
She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree child rape, two counts of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree promoting prostitution.
The woman is being held on $500,000 bail.
Prosecutors said they will likely file more charges in the future.
Charging papers give this account:
A convicted sex offender met with a prostitute he found online several times and each time the defendant drove the prostitute to him.
After several “dates,” he began dealing directly with the defendant and chatting about sexual preferences.
“During the conversations, the defendant expressed her desire to drug and rape young females” and asked the sex offender to get her date rape drugs, records say.
After learning that one of the prostitutes was underage, the sex offender notified law enforcement officers and agreed to help them with a sting.
The sex offender put the defendant in touch with an undercover officer whom she believed was the father of two girls ages 11 and 13.
She offered to pay the undercover officer to have sex with the girls at a Puyallup motel and arrived with a backpack of “sexual devices” and lube, records show.
As the defendant disrobed in the hotel room, a team swooped in and arrested her.
“The defendant stated it was, for her, more about the power and control over the girls than the sex,” according to charging papers.
