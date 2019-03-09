Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Daniel W. Janes
Age: 35.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 9600 block of Veterans Drive SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of two counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child molestation for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl through her teen years.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
John Robinson
Age: 66.
Description: 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree rape in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a woman, binding her with duct tape and threatening to kill her.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Ronald Valentine
Age: 70.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 290 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 7400 block of Pacific Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1971 of sodomy and assault with intent to ravish in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Convicted in 1995 of first-degree child molestation in Walla Walla County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
