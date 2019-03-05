He attacked his dad with a bat and candle holder when the drugs went missing, records say

A Pierce County man hit his father with an aluminum baseball bat and glass candle holder because he thought his dad had stolen his drugs, records say.
The 18-year-old allegedly attacked his father Friday after being unable to find his marijuana and Xananx, which treats anxiety disorders.
He struck his dad in the elbow with a baseball bat and again a few more times before his mother intervened.
The man then began punching holes in the walls and doors of their apartment, according to charging papers.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Yelling that he was going to kill his dad, the man allegedly threw a candle holder, which hit his father above the eye and shattered.
He then ran from the home and his parents called 911.
Deputies found him three hours later when the man returned to his home.
“They were also told that he had said that officers would have to shoot him if they wanted to take him,” court documents say.
A deputy found the man behind the apartment building and drew his gun because the man was supposed to be armed.
After realizing the man wasn’t holding a weapon, the deputy holstered his handgun but the man continued walking toward him and ignoring commands to get down.
As the deputy pulled out his taser gun, another deputy found them and tackled the man from behind.
No one was injured.
Prosecutors charged the man with second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
He pleaded not guilty Monday and was ordered jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.
In an unrelated case, the man pleaded guilty in November to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted unlawful possession of a controlled substance for carjacking a couple at gunpoint.
Comments