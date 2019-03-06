Bragging about getting away in a high-speed chase didn’t win him points during drug bust

The man didn’t seem to realize that bragging to his friends about eluding police in a high-speed chase while being questioned by a deputy was a bad thing.
Deputies were called to a residential street in South Hill Saturday night after neighbors noticed three men inside a parked SUV doing drugs.
When a deputy pulled up behind them, he said he noticed all three men “moving frantically inside,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Dispatch notified the deputy that the Ford Escape had been involved in a high-speed chase with troopers last year and the driver had never been arrested.
The deputy mentioned to the driver that the vehicle had been involved in a chase, and the driver allegedly started talking about how he’d ran because he was already traveling 30 mph over the speed limit when he blew by a trooper.
He “went on with his story, as if he was bragging to his friends, and stated that he was going 120 mph and got away from WSP and has never been caught,” Troyer said.
When one of the men in the car told the driver he shouldn’t have told that story to a deputy, the driver allegedly shrugged his shoulders.
That’s when the deputy spotted drug paraphernalia at the driver’s feet and asked the three men to get out of the vehicle.
Heroin, methamphetamine and a pipe were found inside the driver’s pockets.
He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The other two men were released.
Prosecutors are reviewing the case and have not yet filed charges against the driver.
