JBLM staff sergeant arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

By Alexis Krell

March 06, 2019 05:44 PM

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord staff sergeant was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child sex crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

According to the statement:

Moeun Yoeun, 37, was arrested “on a criminal complaint charging him with traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact and possession of child pornography.”

Investigators started looking into Yoeun when Facebook told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was trying to get minors to send sexual images, and that the person was making plans to travel to the Philippines to have sex with minors.

“The messages linked to the account indicate Yoeun traveled to the Philippines in February 2019,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Army CID are investigating.

