Man killed inside Tacoma apartment after fight

A man died early Tuesday after a fight inside a Tacoma apartment, police said.
Officers were called about 1 a.m. to a building in the 300 block of South 9th Street to break up a fight.
The victim was found in a hallway outside one of the apartments.
Officers started CPR until paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital, but he died shortly afterward.
The victim, believed to be his 40s, has not been identified.
Another man involved in the fight was checked out at a hospital before being booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The 40-year-old was “highly agitated” after the fight, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Detectives have not released information about what started the fight.
