Tacoma woman raped by homeless man while walking from church to bus stop, records say

A homeless man raped a Tacoma woman as she walked from church to the bus stop, records say.
The victim is 28 but has autism and functions at the level of a 7-year-old.
She returned home late June 17, 2018, and told her mother she’d been accosted on her way home by a man with a Jesus tattoo who’d taken her to a tent in the woods.
The woman was taken to a hospital and a rape exam was done.
DNA results came back recently with a match to a 36-year-old homeless man with a Jesus tattoo on his chest.
On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim said she was walking to the bus stop when a man asked her for money, then slapped her.
Holding a knife in his hands, he walked the victim into the woods and sexually assaulted her in a tent.
Detectives identified the 36-year-old transient as a suspect and interviewed him.
He denied meeting the victim and claimed he did not live in a tent, records show.
He agreed to provide a DNA sample, which matched semen taken from the victim during the hospital exam.
