He repeatedly ran over his friend after drunken play fighting. Victim on life support

A drunken argument last weekend ended with a Tacoma man on life support and another on the run.
The men were drinking Friday evening outside an apartment building in the 1700 block of East 56th Street. Their play fighting turned into an argument, police said.
Fearing what would happen because they were heavily intoxicated, the suspect’s mother and brother intervened and took the 21-year-old into their home.
Outside, the 34-year-old victim “continued to be angry and argumentative,” and the suspect asked his family for keys to a Volkswagen Jetta.
Although they refused, he wrestled the keys away and ran outside.
By the time they chased him to the parking lot, he’d allegedly run over the victim several times.
Witnesses called 911.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on life support. He is not expected to survive.
The suspect fled in the Jetta and parked it one block away, where it was found Saturday.
He has not been located.
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday charged him with first-degree assault.
That charge could change if the victim dies.
