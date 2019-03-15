Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Patrick Bern
Age: 49.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 255 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 600 block of South 40th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of indecent liberties in King County for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Dedrick D. Buffington
Age: 35.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3500 block of McKinley Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted eight times between 2003 and 2011 for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in sex offender treatment while incarcerated.
For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
John F. Flynn
Age: 62.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 5800 block of South Cushman Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in Convicted in 1994 of first-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in Pierce County.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in sex offender treatment while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
