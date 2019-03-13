He permanently injured his girlfriend’s vocal cords by choking her, charges say

A man accused of doing permanent damage to his girlfriend’s vocal cords by choking her has been charged with second-degree assault.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty at arraignment Monday and bail was set at $50,000.
According to charging papers:
The man broke the woman’s nose when he head-butted her during an argument in June while they were staying at a Tacoma motel.
Then he hit her in the face during an argument Nov. 27. She fell to the ground, and he picked her up and hit her again.
He grabbed her by the neck with one hand, as he held a handgun in the other. He said he’d kill any woman who threatens his career and then she lost consciousness as he choked her.
She woke up in pain, in bed, with a bag of frozen broccoli covering her eye.
The injuries left her with a speech impairment and permanently damaged vocal cords.
“She must make conscious efforts to drink liquid and not aspirate and has suffered some vision loss,” the declaration for determination of probable cause reads.
She also suffered a ruptured ear drum and continues to be treated by a neurologist and an ear, nose and throat doctor.
Prosecutors said the charges might be amended to first-degree assault, due to the seriousness of her injuries.
