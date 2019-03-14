Police arrest man accused of lying in wait outside sex shops to assault employees

A man believed to be lying in wait outside sex shops and assaulting employees was arrested at his Puyallup home Thursday night, Tacoma police said.
An anonymous tip led detectives to the 51-year-old man.
“We found evidence to tie him into the crimes,” Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The man has not yet been interviewed by detectives, and is expected to be booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and robbery.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
He is suspected in two incidents, a robbery in Puyallup and a sexual assault in Tacoma.
The first incident took place Saturday night at an adult store in the 4000 block of South Meridian Avenue.
As two female employees closed up the store, the suspect walked in wearing a metallic pumpkin-style mask over his face.
He grabbed one of the women, walked her around the store picking out merchandise and tried to pull her outside of the store as he left.
The other employee grabbed the woman’s arm and he let go.
The next assault occurred about 1 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard.
Two employees left the business and walked into the parking lot, where the suspect immediately punched the male employee and sexually assaulted the female employee.
Police were concerned about the escalating behavior and warned the public to report suspicious behavior outside businesses late at night.
Comments