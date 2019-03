Suspect who wore pumpkin mask in assaults outside Tacoma, Puyallup sex shops appears in court

March 15, 2019 06:21 PM

Shawn Lamar Bell, 51, the suspect in assaults outside sex shops in Tacoma and Puyallup, was charged Friday, March 15, 2019. A woman recognized him from surveillance video wearing the same metallic pumpkin mask he wore at a party they both attended.