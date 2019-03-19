Tacoma man fought with girlfriend and hit roommate with machete, records say

A Tacoma man who went to check on his roommate after overhearing a lover’s quarrel was hit with a machete.
The victim was home Saturday night when he heard his roommate fighting with her boyfriend, and then stomping noises.
On his way to check on her, the man bumped into his roommate’s boyfriend in the hallway and asked if everything was okay.
The 20-year-old boyfriend allegedly picked up the machete and walked toward the victim, who tried backing away.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
“The defendant then swung the machete at the victim’s head, but he was able to block it with his left arm, resulting in his injury,” according to charging papers.
The victim suffered a 3-inch cut to his forearm.
He ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 as the boyfriend fled the home.
Police arrested the boyfriend at a nearby convenience store.
It was not immediately clear why the 20-year-old hit the roommate with a machete, but mental illness may be a factor, records say.
He pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree assault and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
Comments