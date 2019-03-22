Trio trying to rob Puyallup home were attacked by knife-wielding resident, records say

Three men who broke into a Puyallup home to beat and rob a man were attacked by the victim’s knife-wielding brother, records say.
The victim was awoken Tuesday to three men in masks and gloves punching, kneeing and cursing at him.
As he was being attacked, the victim’s brother walked downstairs and heard the victim yelling that someone was trying to kill him.
The brother grabbed three kitchen knives and started stabbing at the intruders, according to charging papers.
Two of the would-be robbers fled and the third was stabbed multiple times while wrestling with the brothers.
Another adult in the home called 911 around the same time that a neighbor on 90th Avenue Court East called 911 to report seeing two suspicious men in bandanas flee in a vehicle.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car and arrested the 23-year-old driver, 19-year-old passenger and juvenile boy in the backseat.
A crowbar and bandana were found in the vehicle, records say.
The 19-year-old suspect stabbed during the attack remains hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and a nearly severed finger.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises before his brother intervened.
He told deputies he saw the intruders pulling out duct tape and zip ties before his brother stepped in to help.
One of the suspects told investigators the trio planned to rob the brothers’ home. Drugs were found in the house, according to charging papers.
Prosecutors on Thursday charged the suspects with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Two pleaded not guilty and were each ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The 19-year-old suspect has not been arraigned due to his injuries.
