Man fatally shot by brother at Spanaway construction site is identified

A 52-year-old man shot and killed by his older brother Tuesday while the men worked at a construction site in Spanaway has been identified as Thomas Johnson.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on a cause of death, but investigators say he was shot by his 58-year-old brother during an argument.
Deputies were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1800 block of Military Road South after witnesses reported a shooting.
Thomas Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
His brother fled the scene but soon turned himself in to police at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Detectives have not said what the argument was about.
The older brother was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is expected to appear in Pierce County Superior Court this afternoon.
Comments