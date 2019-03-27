Crime

Man fatally shot by brother at Spanaway construction site is identified

By Stacia Glenn

March 27, 2019 10:49 AM

A 52-year-old man shot and killed by his older brother Tuesday while the men worked at a construction site in Spanaway has been identified as Thomas Johnson.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on a cause of death, but investigators say he was shot by his 58-year-old brother during an argument.

Deputies were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1800 block of Military Road South after witnesses reported a shooting.

Thomas Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother fled the scene but soon turned himself in to police at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Detectives have not said what the argument was about.

The older brother was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is expected to appear in Pierce County Superior Court this afternoon.

