Charged with 16 crimes in 6 months, he’s now accused of stealing 139 identities

A man charged with 16 crimes in the last six months was stealing identities from 139 people, according to court documents.
The 25-year-old was charged Tuesday with first-degree theft, attempted first-degree trafficking in stolen property and five counts of second-degree theft.
He pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
A Steilacoom man reported Sept. 1 that someone broke into his sister’s car and stole $7,000 worth of camera equipment and a speaker box.
When the man was driving to local pawn shops in search of his stolen items, he spotted two men with his camera gear and took their photograph.
Police were able to identify the suspect through the photograph and speaking with the pawn shop owned, who refused to buy the goods because the man did not have identification.
When officers spotted the suspect’s car days later, they took him into custody and allegedly found two bags of methamphetamine on him.
In the vehicle were financial documents and stolen mail from 139 people, records say.
The man has three unresolved criminal cases, including a second-degree vehicle prowling charge for the Steilacoom car prowl in September.
He’s charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing $92,000 worth of jewelry from a Tacoma pawn shop in September and in another case for breaking into an impound lot to remove items from a stolen car that was towed.
While in the impound lot, he allegedly prowled nine other impounded vehicles.
On March 1, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance after two bags of meth were found in an ear plug case in a vehicle he was driving.
