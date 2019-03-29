Homeless man accused of breaking into RV, attacking resident with a hammer

A homeless man is accused of breaking into an RV, attacking a man with a hammer and stealing his wallet, according to court documents.
The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
He is being held on $100,000 bail.
The victim suffered a broken bone at the base of his skull and bleeding around his brain. He is expected to live.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim was inside his RV when the suspect came in about 11:15 p.m. on March 18 through the unlocked door.
He demanded money, then struck the victim with a framing hammer on the forehead, left ear and back of the head.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet and fled.
Sheriff’s deputies found a nearby home with a surveillance camera that captured part of the incident.
It showed the suspect approach the RV wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a cloth held over his face and go inside.
After several minutes, it showed him walking outside holding what appeared to be a hammer.
Moments later, the victim came out holding what looked like a machete.
Deputies found the suspect at a mental health center and took him into custody.
The man claimed the victim was “hacking” at him with a machete so he struck him multiple times with a hammer.
He claimed he went there because the victim had a necklace belonging to the suspect’s daughter.
