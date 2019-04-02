Mother accused of choking 11-year-old daughter: ‘If I can’t have you, no one will’

A Fircrest woman is accused of trying to choked her 11-year-old daughter because she was upset about a visitation agreement with the girl’s father.
The 36-year-old woman on Monday pleaded not guilty to second-degree child assault and was ordered jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
The mother was drinking Wednesday and talking about how she didn’t want her daughter to visit her father that weekend.
She threatened to kill her daughter, then put her hands around her throat and squeezed, allegedly telling her “If I can’t have you, no one will.”
The girl was able to kick her mother and break free.
When her uncle saw the girl running downstairs crying and the mother chasing her, the uncle locked the mother out of the room and called 911.
Police said the mother was obviously under the influence when they arrived.
The girl was checked out at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital because it was painful to swallow.
The girl later told police her mother had choked her on a few occasions in recent months.
“She said she didn’t tell anyone because she didn’t want to stop seeing her mother,” records say.
