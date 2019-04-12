Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Aaron Thomsen (Aaron Dancer)

Age: 31.

Description: 6 feet and 215 pounds with blond hair with blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 900 block of East 58th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Also convicted on numerous counts of first-degree child molestation for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Jeffrey L. Wilson

Age: 65.

Description: 5 feet 9 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 3600 block of East J Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls playing in their backyard. Convicted in 1981 and 1986 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting young girls.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Brent W. Pettis

Age: 60.

Description: 6 feet and 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 1987 and 1991 of first-degree statutory rape for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy and two girls ages 8 and 10. Convicted in 1990 of third-degree child molestation for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869.