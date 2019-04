The FBI is investigating after an ATM exploded early Tuesday outside a Wells Fargo bank in Tacoma. KIRO-TV

An ATM was blown up outside a Tacoma bank early Tuesday.

Neighbors near South 54th Street and Pacific Avenue heard an explosion about 3:30 a.m. and called 911.

Officers arrived to find a badly damaged ATM in the drive-thru lane of a Wells Fargo branch.

Search dogs were brought in to look for suspects, but none were found.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.