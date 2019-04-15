Crime

Man found shot to death in Tacoma homeless camp has been identified

A man found shot to death at a homeless camp in Tacoma has been identified as 42-year-old Daniel Stueart.

Someone called 911 about 7:30 p.m. Saturday after hearing a gunshot in the 9900 block of Steele Street. Witnesses reported hearing footsteps running away.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found Stueart in a wooded area south of an apartment building in what spokesman Ed Troyer called a “large, unauthorized transient encampment.”

Stueart was a transient, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He also went by the name Danny Rasher.

daniel.JPG
Daniel Stueart Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Details of the shooting have not been released.

No one has been arrested, and detectives are asking the public to report any information they might have about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

