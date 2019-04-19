Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Two convicted sex offenders have registered new addresses in Tacoma and Lakewood. Courtesy photos

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Chase JD Marcou

Chase JD Marcou Lakewood Police Department

Age: 31.

Description: 5 feet 8 and 245 pounds with black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 14500 block of W. Thorne Lane SW, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 on two counts of first-degree child rape and one count of first-degree child molestation in Grays Harbor County for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl. Convicted in 2003 on two counts of first-degree child molestation in Lewis County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.

Jermaine Freeman

Jermaine Freeman Tacoma Police Department

Age: 46.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5800 block of East I Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Convicted in 2000 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Other convictions for attempted third-degree rape of a child and second-degree rape of a child in King County for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 13 and 14.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Leigh Foxley

Leigh Foxley Tacoma Police Department

Age: 52.

Description: 5 feet 8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 7400 block of South Warner Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1998 on three counts of first-degree rape and one count of attempted first-degree rape in King and Snohomish counties for sexually assaulting five women at knife-point.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.