KIRO-TV

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in a deadly carjacking outside a Kent storage facility this week.

A person of interest has also been identified, but detectives said that person is not believed to have been involved with the death of Jered Sperling.

Sperling, 38, was carjacked about 8 p.m. Monday outside the storage facility in the 10600 block of SE 240th Street where he worked.

A suspect forced his way inside the pickup truck when it stopped at the entrance gate and drove away with Sperling still inside.

When police could not find Sperling or the truck by the next day, they issued an urgent plea to the public to help find him.

The truck was found shortly afterward at a Kent apartment complex with Sperling’s body in the bed of the pickup.

Police have not said how he was killed.

Sperling, who moved from California with his wife more than a year ago, managed the storage facility where he was carjacked.

It has not been determined whether the carjacking and homicide was random or if Sperling was the intended victim.