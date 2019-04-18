17-year-old Tacoma girl may lose arm after being attacked with blade on brass knuckles

A 17-year-old girl who confronted a former friend about why they were fighting might lose her arm after being repeatedly stabbed with a blade protruding from brass knuckles, court records say.

The attack took place Sunday near South Montgomery and South 66th streets in Tacoma.

After seeing a “Snapchat posting drama,” the victim called a friend and told her she wanted to talk to the defendant about why the other girl was angry at her.

They met up outside a house and began talking. It quickly turned to screaming.

A witness told police the defendant went back inside the house and returned with brass knuckles with a blade in the middle.

“The victim was holding her hands up, and the defendant was running towards the victim, appearing to stab her multiple times,” according to charging papers.

The victim drove away but had to pull over because of her injuries. Another friend drove her to the hospital and called 911.

The 17-year-old suffered a severed artery and could lose her arm, records say.

The 19-year-old was arrested at her home and on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault. She was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

The defendant’s brother told officers three girls came to the house to jump his sister, and she defended herself.