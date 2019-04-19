Woman killed her fiance in Tacoma but told police he shot himself, charges say

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Tacoma woman who told police her fiance killed himself this week was charged with first-degree murder Friday for his death, charging papers say.

Nina Joy Smith, 31, pleaded not guilty at arraignment.

She’s accused of shooting 31-year-old Joshua Everman about 3:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 1200 block of North Pearl Street.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens set bail at $1 million.

According to charging papers:





Smith called 911 to say that Everman shot himself after they fought over a gun.

He was on a bed in the residence when police arrived, and there was a bloody pillow beneath his head.

A 4-month-old baby was in a crib in the bedroom, and a 4-year-old child also was in the apartment.

Smith said Everman shot himself as she was taking care of the baby in another room. Investigators noted she had blood on her hands.

They also determined Everman was right handed, and that he was shot on the left side of his head. They also determined the gun must have been at least a foot from him when it fired.

“Further, two live rounds were located a few feet from the bed in the same trajectory that the defendant would have been standing when she shot Everman,” deputy prosecutor Coreen Schnepf wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.

She also wrote that Smith was charged with fourth-degree assault for an incident that involved Everman March 24.

“A no-contact order was initially entered prohibiting the defendant from contacting Everman but the Court rescinded that order on April 11, 2019,” Schnepf wrote. “When the four year old was interviewed, she indicated that the defendant and Everman had been in an argument the day before and the defendant had kicked in the door.”