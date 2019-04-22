A teen suffered second-degree burns when a hit-and-run driver caused her pho to spill, charges say

Police tape stock image Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 16-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns when a hit-and-run driver crashed into a truck, spilling pho the teen and her friend had ordered to-go, charging papers say.

The 36-year-old suspected driver was charged with vehicular assault, failing to remain at an injury accident, unlawful drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

According to charging papers:

The 16-year-old and a friend got pho Thursday in the 1800 block of South Mildred Street.

They planned to eat outside in the friend’s truck, because they had a dog with them.

A car hit the truck, which caused the pho to spill, and the 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for her burns.

Meanwhile, Tacoma police learned the suspect vehicle might be at a nearby restaurant.

An officer arrived and saw a man outside who matched the description of the suspect. The man ran inside the restaurant, through it and out another door, where other officers stopped him.

A witness told police the man threw something under a rug as he ran through the restaurant.

An officer looked and found a small bag of what looked like heroin.

The witness also told police the man had arrived about 15 minutes prior, lingered and was acting erratically. He’d been trying to get into locked bathrooms and was running around the restaurant.

The man allegedly told police he had smoked methamphetamine two days before.

Police found that his license was suspended and that he had several warrants for his arrest.