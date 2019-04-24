Car stolen from South Hill driveway with toddler in the backseat

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A toddler was kidnapped Wednesday morning when a car thief stole a running vehicle from a South Hill driveway, apparently not realizing there was a child in the backseat.

A man called 911 just before 7 a.m. to report his child, and Mazda, had been taken from in front of his home on 93rd Avenue East.

The father told deputies he’d placed his toddler in the running car and went back inside to get another child.

When he came back outside, someone had stolen the Mazda with the child inside.

Within moments, a passerby called 911 to report that a Mazda had crashed in a parking lot on Meridian with a child inside.

The child was not hurt.

Although deputies used a K-9 and air unit in the search, they were unable to find the suspect.

They are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area in hopes of being able to identify the thief.