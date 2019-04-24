Pierce County babysitter accused of having child pornography. Detectives seek victims

Pierce County babysitter accused of having child pornography Victoria Annalise Del Carmen, 18, pleaded not guilty at arraignment April 24, 2019 to four counts of first-degree child pornography possession. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said she advertised herself as a babysitter or nanny online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victoria Annalise Del Carmen, 18, pleaded not guilty at arraignment April 24, 2019 to four counts of first-degree child pornography possession. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said she advertised herself as a babysitter or nanny online.

Detectives say a Pierce County babysitter has been charged with possessing child pornography, and they want to speak with anyone whose child might have had contact with her.

Victoria Annalise Del Carmen, 18, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to four counts of first-degree child pornography possession.

Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens set bail at $300,000.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Del Carmen advertised herself as a babysitter or nanny on care.com and that text messages suggest she’s been babysitting children recently.

Investigators said she does not have children of her own but that they found a life-like baby doll, doll parts, many diapers, pacifiers and baby clothes in the bedroom of her Puyallup-area home.

“Detectives also seized several electronic devices and discovered numerous communications about sexual acts and regarding infants and toddlers,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. “This evidence has our detectives concerned that there may be additional victims.”

Detectives started investigating when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told them child pornography had been shared to an IP address in the unincorporated county.

Charging papers say detectives traced the IP address to Del Carmen’s home and that Del Carmen allegedly told them she receives and shares child pornography.

“During the interview, the defendant said in the past Homeland agents had seized devices from her because of child porn,” deputy prosecutor Scott Peters wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause. “Police contacted Homeland agents and they confirmed in 2015, the defendant was communicating with a male and sending illegal images. The male was prosecuted.”

Anyone with information for detectives is asked to call 253-798-7530.