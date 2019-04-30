Woman found dead in Tacoma house after police respond to a drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting Monday night led police to a house in a Tacoma where a woman was found dead.

The victim was not identified.

It started about 9:30 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing shots fired in the 1400 block of South Madison Street.

One witness reported being confronted by an armed man in an SUV who was chasing another man running up the street.

Officers found the driver and pulled him over.

After spotting a gun and a large amount of ammunition in the vehicle, the 27-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of drive-by shooting.

The man running from him was not injured.

Some of the suspect’s family members approached officers at the scene and asked them to check on relatives who lived with the man because they suspected there had been an argument.

Police went to the home and found a woman dead.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what prompted the shooting and chase.

The man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

He is expected to be charged Tuesday.