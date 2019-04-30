Father killed by suspected drunken driver in Lake Tapps crash has been identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A father killed when a suspected drunken driver struck his truck head-on in Lake Tapps has been identified as 33-year-old Victor Manuel Munos Garcia.

Garcia, of Auburn, was driving with his 7-year-old son Sunday when a Chevrolet Avalanche crossed the center line in the 4000 block of 218th Avenue East and hit his truck.

The collision crushed the front of Garcia’s Chevrolet Silverado, trapping him inside.

Passersby were able to get Garcia’s son out of the truck and comfort him while firefighters worked to extricate his dad.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Avalanche’s driver, also 33, told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies he was on his way home from a Seattle Sounders game when the crash occurred about 3:45 p.m.

Investigators believe the suspected drunken driver was traveling south on 218th Avenue East when he crossed the center line and struck the Silverado head-on.

He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.