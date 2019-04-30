He threatened to kill the City Council to stop demolition of Pacific Lanes, charges say

Pacific Lanes Bowling closing in May Planning documents filed with the City of Tacoma show that new apartments could be coming to the site, replacing the 36-lane bowling business that’s been in operation near South 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue for 60 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Planning documents filed with the City of Tacoma show that new apartments could be coming to the site, replacing the 36-lane bowling business that’s been in operation near South 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue for 60 years.

David Herbert Ide does not want Pacific Lanes Bowling to be demolished.

If “one splinter, one brick” was removed from the bowling alley, he said, he’d kill the entire Tacoma City Council, charging papers allege.

Prosecutors took the 60-year-old’s alleged threats seriously.

They said he has a prior murder conviction and a house full of weapons.

Ide pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday to nine counts of intimidating a public servant and one count of harassing someone on the telephone by threatening to kill.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Shelly Speir set bail at $1 million.

Charging papers give this account:

Tacoma City Council staff started getting threatening voicemails about a week ago over plans to replace the bowling alley with an apartment complex.

The first said that if Pacific Lanes was demolished, “I am coming to kill you and everybody on your (expletive) council. I will call you again you (expletive) stinking maggots.”

Another call said there would be “repercussions” if the bowling alley was torn down.

One threatened that if “one splinter,” was taken down, the council members and mayor would be held responsible.

“Think I’m kidding, you’ll find out,” the message said.

Finally, a call Friday used a racial slur and profanity to say that he had a message for the mayor and all the council members.

If “one splinter, one brick” was removed from Pacific Lanes, “you all will be exterminated, your family will be killed in front of your eyes,” he said.

Investigators used surveillance footage to figure out that Ide bought the cellphone used to make the calls earlier this month, using a fake name at the store.





They also found a website with photos of the council members open on Ide’s computer and “an alarming number of weapons, including crossbows, ninja stars, bats with nails and saw blades embedded, swords and slingshots,” in his home, deputy prosecutor Jesse Williams wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.





They also found .22 caliber ammunition, pellet guns, masks and wigs, the charging papers say.

A jury convicted Ide of second-degree murder in a separate case in 1992.





Court records say he was sentenced to about 17 years in prison for shooting 22-year-old Timoree Suzelle Martin at his home in Tacoma and leaving her body in an area past the Roy Y.

Detectives arrested Ide Monday after he left the bowling alley.