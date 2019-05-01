Jurors have a verdict in the murder trial of a man who shot his girlfriend in Milton

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton Joshua Ellis appears at arraignment Nov. 14, 2017, on charges that he killed 25-year-old Wendi Traynor, who he had dated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joshua Ellis appears at arraignment Nov. 14, 2017, on charges that he killed 25-year-old Wendi Traynor, who he had dated.

A man who killed his girlfriend in Pierce County after she left their Kentucky home was convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday.

Jurors returned their verdict after about a day and a half of deliberations in the case of Joshua Kioni Ellis.

Ellis argued at trial that he shot 25-year-old Wendi Traynor in lawful self-defense, as she started to pull her own gun.

The jury disagreed.

They did not convict the 28-year-old Ellis of first-degree murder, but did find him guilty of murder in the second degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for later this year.

The shooting happened Nov. 3, 2017 at Traynor’s new apartment in Milton, a month after she’d left Kentucky.

Prosecutors said she had moved on from a troubled relationship with Ellis, and that he followed her across the country.

Ellis argued that he was trying to leave the Milton apartment, when Traynor started to pull a gun, and he fired.

Prosecutors argued the evidence didn’t support his account.

Traynor’s family found her body in the apartment about a week after the shooting.

Ellis turned himself in to police.