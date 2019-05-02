Woman with 15 assault convictions accused of hitting other woman in the head with a bat

A woman is accused of twice hitting another woman in the head with a bat after a misunderstanding at a University Place apartment.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault. She was ordered jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Charging papers give this account:

The victim was helping a friend move out of his apartment in the 2400 block of 70th Avenue West Tuesday when another woman in the apartment accidentally hit her in the head with a box.

Angry, the victim shoved the box back at the other woman.

The woman then retrieved a wooden bat and struck the victim in the head.

The victim threw a bucket at the other woman and then hid in the bathroom until her friend came home and asked her to leave.

As the victim was standing outside, the other woman approached and hit her with an aluminum baseball bat.

Police said the victim had a large lump on the back of her head and a bruise across the middle of her back.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officers spoke with the other woman, who denied hitting the victim with a bat. She claimed she swung the bat but did not hit the victim.

She did, however, claim her arm was injured when the victim hurled a bucket at her.

“Fire personnel looked at the injury and determined the blood on the defendant’s arm was from an abscessed injection site,” records say.

The defendant has 15 prior assault convictions, court records show.