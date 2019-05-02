Kent man accused of threatening President Trump’s family, synagogues, media

What are the warning signs of mental illness? About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.

A Kent man suspected of threatening synagogues, President Donald Trump’s family and members of the media in Southern California was arrested Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo, 27, was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

He allegedly posted on social media and sent messages to media organizations that he was going to execute members of Trump’s family, and someone reported the posts to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March.

He also posted a photo of a hand pointing a gun at a photo of a Trump family member.

When investigators contacted him, Colasurdo allegedly said someone had hacked his social media accounts.

However, he kept making threats, including a post where he said it was time to bomb synagogues.

He also bought a gun holster, bulletproof vest and ammunition, and tried unsuccessfully to buy a gun.

FBI agents arrested him without incident.