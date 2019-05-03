Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Johnny Davis

Age: 36.

Description: 5 feet 10 and 215 pounds with black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted of first-degree child rape in 1996 in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 1999 of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation and first-degree kidnapping in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Jeffrey Warbus

Age: 50.

Description: 5 feet 9 and130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of assault of a child with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young boy. Convicted in 2002 of attempted first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation in King County for inappropriately touching three children he was babysitting.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.