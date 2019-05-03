Teen charged with shooting death of 79-year-old store owner in Puyallup robbery

Suspect, 16, in fatal Puyallup convenience store robbery appears in court Robbrie Purdell Thompson, a 16-year-old suspect in a fatal robbery at a Puyallup-area shop, was in court Thursday. He has not yet been charged with a crime. Handy Corner Store owner Soon Ja Nam, 79, was shot and killed April 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robbrie Purdell Thompson, a 16-year-old suspect in a fatal robbery at a Puyallup-area shop, was in court Thursday. He has not yet been charged with a crime. Handy Corner Store owner Soon Ja Nam, 79, was shot and killed April 27, 2019.

Pierce County prosecutors on Friday charged a teenage boy in the fatal shooting of a 79-year-old Puyallup store owner.

Robbrie Purdell Thompson, 16, pleaded not guilty to first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was ordered held on $2 million bail and will be kept at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

Thompson is one of two 16-year-old boys suspected of robbing the Handy Corner Store in Puyallup on Saturday night. Owner Soon Ja Nam was shot in the back and killed during the holdup.

The other suspect, Franklin Thuo of Federal Way, washed up dead near Chinook Marina in Tacoma with a gunshot wound to the head.

His death has been ruled a homicide and detectives are still investigating.

Charging papers give this account:

Thompson and Thuo robbed the Handy Corner Store about 5 p.m. Saturday, killing Nam in the process.

The boys allegedly demanded money from Soon while brandishing guns, and, after some difficulty, she was able to open the register.

She called to her husband, who was in another room, and he came out and saw her walking toward him. He heard a gunshot and saw her fall to the ground.

One of the teens left, and the other gathered cash from the register.

A long-time customer and other witnesses saw someone matching Thompson’s description in the driver’s seat of a car outside, angrily pounding the steering wheel.

The customer confronted a suspect with a gun inside at the counter but stopped when that suspect activated the slide of his gun and told the customer, “Don’t worry about it.”

The suspect left, and Nam’s husband pointed to the floor behind the counter and asked the customer to help his wife.

She was taken to Tacoma General Hospital but died from the single gunshot wound to her back.

Investigators found what is thought to be the getaway vehicle in Federal Way and learned Thuo owned it.

They determined Thou went home after the robbery and left the next day, which was the last time his family saw him.

Detectives also watched a video allegedly posted by the gunmen before the robbery, which showed the teenagers in a car, wearing surgical gloves, with several guns.

Thompson was stopped by detectives on his way to school Wednesday. He allegedly said he and Thuo talked about robbing the store but that he changed his mind and decided not to do it.

A gun investigators found in his home allegedly matched one thought to be used in the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.